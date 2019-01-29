‘Operation Shubhodaya’ re-launched in Mysuru

To prevent early morning crimes; Provide security to morning walkers in parks, roads

Mysuru: After a long gap of nine years, the Mysuru City Police re-launched ‘Operation Shubhodaya’ this morning to prevent crimes — particularly to deal with rising chain-snatching cases and to keep track on the movement of suspicious persons during wee hours in the city.

Police will patrol all parks and roads from 5.30 am to 8.30 am regularly in their jurisdictional limits besides checking movement of chain-snatchers, suspicious persons and bikers.

Buoyed by the success of ‘Operation Sunset’ which was launched in Oct. 2009, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, who took up the mantle a few days back, has re-started ‘Operation Shubhodaya’ to keep a tab on law and order maintenance, crime prevention and ensure safety of women, senior citizens who stroll in parks.

Under this drive, over 2,000 Police personnel drawn from 18 Civil Police Stations across city will rescue victims of accidents that might occur in the early mornings apart from creating a safe atmosphere for joggers.

Police will also give instructions to women not to wear gold ornaments while jogging and to keep an eye on movement of anti-social elements, suspicious persons. Cops will intercept bike riders to check their ownership documents, concentrate on defective number plates and other traffic violations.

Police Visibility

Garuda, Cheetah, PCR and other Police patrolling vehicles led by jurisdictional Police Inspectors will be on the move. Instructions have been given to all Police Stations to increase Police Visibility at all parks, roads, major junctions and Circles.

The Commissioner has directed Devaraja ACP Gajendraprasad, Narasimharaja ACP Gopal and Krishnaraja ACP Dharmapppa to supervise this operation regularly. Instructions have also been given to book cases on traffic violators, riding bikes by altering number plates and silencer pipes releasing creaky noise during this special operation.

Don’t harass helmetless riders

The Commissioner has asked the Police Officers not to harass helmetless scooter/ bike riding parents while dropping their children to schools in the morning while enforcing the law.

Police officials should sensitise motorists on traffic violations apart from penalising them. Collecting penalty from violators should not be the sole intention of law enforcement, he added.

Close vigil on movement of rowdy-sheeters

K.T. Balakrishna, who conducted his first meeting with Inspector above level Officers at his Office in Nazarbad yesterday after he assumed charge as the City Top Cop, asked them to keep a close vigil on the movement of most wanted ten rowdy-sheeters of the city.

Stating that rowdy-sheeters were posing a great challenge to the Police in maintaining law and order in view of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he wanted the Police Force to ensure peace and maintain law and order.

The Police must increase surveillance on rowdy-sheeters by holding rowdy parade regularly besides warning them of stringent action if they took to crime again. The Commissioner said that there would be zero tolerance if anybody tries to threaten people or extort them.

Police should also focus on night patrol, conduct surprise checks, nakabandi, combing operations, apart from keeping a check on anti-social elements and criminals on bail to control criminal activities in city.

They must also keep an eye on habitual offenders involved in cases such as chain-snatching, robbery, burglary and vehicle theft and body offences among other crimes.

He has urged the people to inform the Police if they come across any anti-social activities or notice people moving suspiciously. Group clashes and communal clashes must be detected early and must be prevented at any cost, he advised the Cops.

Asking Policemen to be people-friendly, he told the Police to rush to the crime spot immediately and work honestly. He also directed them for effective implementation of Police Beat System.

The Police Officers concerned must hold review meetings, take stock of the crime rate and spell out strategies to curb crime. They must use advanced technology to detect crime and gather evidence so that the criminal does not go scot-free.

DCPs N. Vishnuvardhana and Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, ACPs of all the three sub-divisions attended the meeting.

