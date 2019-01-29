Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passes away

Funeral to take place after his son arrives from New York

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister George Fernandes, long-time Socialist and a Trade Unionist, who fought the Congress all his life, died early today after prolonged illness. He was 88.

Fernandes, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, had been out of the public eye and bed-ridden for more than eight years, family sources said.

He had a cold and cough and was taken to the Max Hospital in Saket (an upmarket residential colony located in South Delhi district) by his wife, Leila Fernandes, earlier in the day, when doctors said that the veteran leader was already dead.

His son Sean Fernandes, who lives in New York, is expected back in a day or two, after which the funeral will take place, the sources said.

George Fernandes, the giant killer of Indian politics who took on Indira Gandhi, rose to political prominence when he led the Bombay Textile Unions Association and defeated “uncrowned king of Bombay” S.K. Patil, a Congress heavy-weight in the 1967 general elections.

A fire-brand and hard-working Fernandes, only 37 then, campaigned tirelessly, covering large swathes of the Constituency with his workers. And when the results were declared, he unseated the ‘king’ with 48.5 per cent of the votes.

Fernandes later joined the Janata Dal. He served as Railways Minister in the V.P. Singh government from 1989 to 1990. He was instrumental in setting up the Konkan Railway project, connecting Mangalore and Bombay.

In 1994, Fernandes formed the Samata Party, which later allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was appointed convenor of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and served as the Defence Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government for two terms, between 1998 and 2004.

A veteran Parliamentarian, Fernandes was elected nine times to the Lok Sabha and was arrested during the Emergency.

George Fernandes and others were charged with smuggling dynamite in an alleged plot to blow up Railway tracks and government buildings in the Baroda Dynamite Case. He was still in prison when he won in Muzaffarpur in the 1977 general election.

Born in Mangalore on June 3, 1930, George Fernandes’ term was eventful as it witnessed the Kargil War and Pokhran Test.

Champion of Democracy

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has grieved the death of former Defence Minister George Fernandes. “Distressed to learn of the passing of Shri George Fernandes, who served India in many capacities, including as Defence Minister. He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him,” the President tweeted.

Tall political leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised George Fernandes for his contribution as a tall political leader and as Minister in India. “During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail,” PM Modi tweeted. “…we remember most notably the fiery Trade Union Leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong,” PM Modi added.

Well-wisher of J&K people

Calling George Fernandes a well-wisher of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah grieved the death of the ex-Defence Minister. “Rest in peace George Fernandes Sahib. You were a tireless crusader fighting for the voiceless, the marginalised and for those that needed someone in their corner. You called a spade a spade and did so unabashedly. You were always a friend and well-wisher of the people of J&K. Godspeed,” Abdullah said on Twitter.

