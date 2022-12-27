Ordeal of visitors to Brindavan Gardens and traffic chaos

December 27, 2022

Sir,

The KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens in Mandya District is a must-visit tourist destination for all those visiting Mysuru. The place gets a good number of visitors at all times and during weekends, holidays and vacation the footfall increases manifolds. The entry charge is Rs. 50 and parking ticket charges for four-wheeler is Rs.100.

The authorities concerned take no further interest once the amount has been pocketed.

Due to the Christmas break, the inflow of tourists on Saturday and Sunday was more. The traffic chaos that ensued thereafter is just unbelievable.

On Dec. 25, on reaching the parking lot to exit by 7.30 pm, we found ourselves stuck in a traffic jam which just didn’t move an inch till 9.45 pm. There were no authorities managing the situation, no Police on spot till 9.45 pm. By this time the general public took on the task of stepping in to try clearing the block.

A few good Samaritans who tried to help out had a tough time as arguments broke out frequently due to the frustration of the people.

If the tax-paying citizens have to fend for themselves at these places even after paying the entry and parking fees, then what is the purpose of collecting the parking fees, if the collecting authority has no responsibility? What is the role of Police in such situations?

This is not a one time incident. The local people there mentioned that on 24th December the block got cleared only at 12.30 in the night. Imagine the plight of people visiting there as part of a school trip or with family with small kids or with old people, or people who require food and medicine on time?

It is high time Mandya District authorities take action against the concerned and not turn a blind eye towards such gross negligence. The tourist destination may not be so sought-after if such situations continue.

– Sudeesh Kottikkal, Mysuru, 26.12.2022

