Organ Donation: 48-year-old man saves 5 lives

April 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Manu, a 48-year-old man, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru on Mar. 30, 2022 at 12.32 pm from CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital, in a critical condition. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct. He was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care.

On Mar. 27, Manu suffered a stroke and was rushed to the nearby hospital by his relatives as his wife and son were at Bengaluru. Manu’s family immediately rushed to Somwarpet and took him to Madikeri followed by Hassan for further treatment on Mar. 28. The next day when his condition worsened, he was referred to Mysuru at a tertiary care centre for treatment.

Manu hailed from Somwarpet in Kodagu and had recently moved to Bengaluru with family.

Manu was kept on life support for two days while he was in a very critical state. On the third day, Apr. 1 at 9.30 pm he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, which is now a Licensed Centre for Multi-organ Transplant (OTC).

Manu was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. After his family was counselled for organ donation, the deceased patient’s wife and son came forward to donate his organs. As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe initiated the process of organ recipients waiting list. At around 2 am on Apr. 2, Manu’s organs (2 Kidneys, Liver, Heart Valves and Corneas) were harvested with cross clamp done at 5.03 am at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

“India is struggling with acute shortage of organs for transplantation. It is estimated that more than a million people suffer with end stage organ failure, but only a handful of 3,500 transplants are performed annually. At least 15 patients die every day waiting for organs and every 10 minutes a new name is added to this waiting list,” said N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President & Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

Stating that donors like Manu have turned to be a beacon of hope giving a new lease of life for the wait-listed patients, he also lauded the efforts of Jeeva Sarthakathe team for being in the forefront in achieving and carrying out sustained deceased donor transplantation activities and educating the public on organ donation.

The organs donated are as follows: