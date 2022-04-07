People oppose shifting of DEIC to District Hospital premises

April 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The members of the public have opposed the Health authorities’ decision to shift the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), which was functioning from Nachanahallipalya Primary Health Centre (PHC) at J.P. Nagar, to an isolated building in the District Hospital premises at Metagalli on KRS Road.

The DEIC provides free therapeutic treatment for disabled children in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The Centre was set up at Nachanahalliplaya PHC in 2017-18 at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh. The Centre has Paediatricians, Physiotherapists, Speech Therapists, Psychologists, Ophthalmologists and Counsellors to treat children from Mysuru and surrounding districts for their disabilities and deformities for free.

Maintaining that the building outside the Hospital block at the District Hospital premises to which the DEIC has been shifted last week, was in fact a mortuary earlier, the people wondered how could they take their children to such a building as a fear psychosis has prevailed on them.

Noting that the parents of children are scared to visit the building, which was previously a mortuary, they urged the authorities either to relocate the DEIC to a suitable building elsewhere or to retain the Centre at Nachanahallipalya PHC itself, taking into consideration the state of mind of children and the parents alike.