Outer Ring Road to get 35 more traffic signals

November 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, who have already installed traffic signal lights at several junctions along the 42.5-km Outer Ring Road (ORR), is gearing up to install 35 additional signals by the end of December.

This move is part of a comprehensive traffic management initiative aimed at improving road safety and ensuring strict enforcement of traffic regulations across both the city and its outskirts.

The decision follows a noticeable increase in vehicular density and road accidents along the ORR stretch. In response, the Police

Department has intensified its efforts to streamline vehicular movement and minimise violations of traffic norms.

According to ACP (Traffic) M. Shivashankar, the new signals will operate on a hybrid solar and electric power system and are expected to be fully operational by the end of December.

Over the years, Mysuru has witnessed a steady rise in the number of vehicles. To decongest the Central Business District — particularly during peak periods such as Dasara — many motorists now prefer using the Outer Ring Road for faster, smoother travel.

However, this diversion has also had adverse effects. The stretch has increasingly become a hotspot for reckless driving and dangerous stunts like wheeling, as riders attempt to evade stricter enforcement within city limits. Such behaviour has led to several accidents and caused inconvenience to law-abiding motorists.

Taking these developments into account, the Police Department has decided to expand the signal network. While several junctions on the Ring Road are already equipped with signal lights, 35 new installations have been sanctioned at key accident-prone points.

Among the priority locations identified are the Shubhodhini Convention Hall junction, the RBI Junction and Belavatta, among others. Preparatory work is underway to complete the installation of these signals, which are expected to enhance road discipline and improve overall safety along the entire stretch.