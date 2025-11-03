Unsafe fitness supplements, protein powders under scanner

November 3, 2025

FSSAI orders testing of samples, lab analysis amid health concerns

Mysore/Mysuru: Athletes and gym-goers frequently consume various types of protein powders. However, many of these supplements pose health risks and have led to serious side effects — and in some cases, even life-threatening complications.

In response to the Government directive, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Mysuru has launched an operation to collect samples of protein powders and send them to laboratories for analysis.

A team led by Dr. S.L. Ravindra, Designated Officer from FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), is actively collecting samples from multiple locations.

This initiative is being carried out under the instructions of Srinivas, Director of the Food Safety & Drug Administration Department and in coordination with the FSSAI. Two separate teams have been deployed — one within the City Corporation limits and another across the district. In the city, samples are being collected ward-wise, while in the district, the operation is being conducted at the taluk headquarters.

Once collected, the samples are sent to the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad. After scientific analysis, a detailed report will be submitted to FSSAI.

A common affair

Protein powder consumption has become increasingly common among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. These supplements are used to promote muscle growth, manage weight, boost immunity post-workout and aid in fat loss.

However, experts warn that protein powders should only be consumed under medical guidance. Individuals must consult a doctor to determine which brand to use, the appropriate dosage and the duration of use.

Unfortunately, many users bypass medical advice and instead follow recommendations from sports masters or gym trainers — who often lack scientific knowledge about products. Despite limited understanding of dosage and brand safety, trainers continue to advise their clients on usage.

Dairy-based, plant-based

Protein powders come in various forms, including dairy-based and plant-based options. Yet, many trainers are unaware of the scientific implications of these products and still offer guidance without proper expertise.

As a result, users of unsafe or improperly consumed protein powders are experiencing adverse effects. In some cases, these supplements have endangered lives. Excessive consumption can strain the kidneys and liver, cause digestive issues and negatively impact bone health.

Given these risks, FSSAI has initiated a nationwide sample collection drive. In Mysuru city and across all taluks, the campaign is being carried out with urgency and seriousness.

Spice samples and coloured sugars also under scrutiny

In addition to protein powders, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Mysuru is now collecting samples of various spices and artificially coloured sugar crystals for laboratory testing.

Samples of spices such as pepper, cumin and others — both in whole and powdered form — are being collected and sent to the laboratory. This action follows complaints that harmful chemical dyes are being added to these products.

The collected samples are being sent to a laboratory in Mysuru for analysis. If hazardous chemicals are confirmed, the Department plans to take strict action, including banning the use of such adulterated products.

Samples of artificially coloured sugar crystals are also being collected. These chemically dyed sugars are known to have adverse effects on health. As a precaution, the Department is conducting sample collection drives across Mysuru city and all taluks, sending them for lab testing.

The Department has set a deadline to complete the collection of protein powder samples by December. We will finish the process within the stipulated time. We are conducting surprise visits to all locations where protein powders are sold, including medical stores and collecting samples.

—Dr. S.L. Ravindra, Designated Officer, FSSAI