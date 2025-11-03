After 8 years… MDA revives layout plan 15 kms from Mysuru at Bommenahalli near Yelwal

November 3, 2025

New layout to have 9,000 residential sites in 500 acres

5 officials appointed exclusively for layout-related tasks

Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time in eight years, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has initiated steps to develop a new residential layout at Bommenahalli, coming under Yelwal hobli in Mysuru taluk, rekindling hope among thousands of long-waiting applicants. Bommenahalli is around 15 kilometres from Mysuru city.

Now, under the leadership of MDA Chairman and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, the Authority is preparing to launch the Bommenahalli housing layout and resume site allotments.

MDA has identified land near Bommanahalli village in Yelwal hobli, under Nagawala Gram Panchayat, for the new layout. The plan includes developing 9,000 residential sites of various dimensions across 500 acres.

The scarcity of available land had previously stalled MDA’s housing projects, as private developers and housing cooperatives had already acquired large tracts around Mysuru for apartment and layout development.

Site visit tomorrow

To expedite the Bommanahalli project, Commissioner Rakshith issued an official order on Oct. 29 appointing a five-member team exclusively for layout- related tasks.

The team is scheduled to visit Bommanahalli on Tuesday (Nov. 4) to begin preliminary discussions with landowners. The team includes Special Tahsildar K.V. Rajashekar, Office Manager M.K. Bharat Kumar, Special Revenue Inspector B.M. Raghavendra Nayak, Land Surveyor Hanumegowda and Second Division Assistant M.S. Nandeesh.

These officials will focus solely on land acquisition, change of land use, alienation and layout planning. Their daily responsibilities include visiting villages, consulting with farmers, sharing project details and facilitating land procurement either through mutual agreement or direct purchase at fair market rates.

Forgotten mandate

Over 80,000 people have applied for Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — before MDA was formed — sites over the past 35 years, many dreaming of building a home in Mysuru.

Tragically, some passed away before their aspirations could be fulfilled. Adding to the frustration, MUDA’s digital systems have reportedly rejected older applicants due to mismatches between their original photographs and current biometric records.

MUDA was originally established to acquire land — either through direct purchase or negotiation — and develop planned housing layouts with essential infrastructure such as roads, drinking water, electricity, underground drainage and parks. These sites were to be allotted to eligible beneficiaries at affordable rates, without profit motives.

However, in recent years, MUDA’s role has been reduced to administrative tasks like issuing khatas, revenue records, plan approvals and certificates for private layouts, sidelining its core purpose. This shift left thousands of site aspirants disheartened.

R.T. Nagar last major layout

MUDA’s last major housing initiative was in 2017-18 under then-chairman D. Dhruvakumar, when Ravindranath Tagore Nagar (R.T. Nagar) was developed over 219 acres, offering 2,250 sites. Additionally, around 500 sites were created in Lalithadrinagar (North) across 45 acres. Since then, no new layouts have been developed.

With the Bommanahalli project now underway, MUDA appears poised to return to its foundational mission — providing affordable housing and planned urban development for Mysuru’s growing population.