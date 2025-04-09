April 9, 2025

Mysuru: Even as Mysuru undergoes evaluation under Swachh Survekshan-2025, where a 10-member team from the Quality Council of India (QCI) is assessing the city’s garbage collection and cleanliness standards, the stark contrast on the ground tells a different story.

Once a proud symbol of Mysuru’s infrastructure development, the 42.5-km Ring Road has now deteriorated into an unchecked dumping ground for construction debris and plastic waste.

Under the cover of darkness, trucks and tractors discreetly unload the remains of demolished buildings along the service roads — transforming this vital arterial stretch into a corridor of filth.

Despite repeated complaints, the authorities responsible — Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and the District Administration — remain deafeningly silent.

Citizens who demand pothole-free, well-laid roads fail to recognise the importance of maintaining them. Environmentalists have expressed outrage over the blatant abuse of public infrastructure and the city’s degrading environment.

With construction business booming across Mysuru, demolition waste is piling up at alarming levels. Social activist Basavaraju says, “Despite numerous appeals to the authorities, no legal action has been taken. The situation is spiralling out of control.”

Plastic and debris choking homes

Residents say strong winds carry plastic waste into nearby homes, worsening public health concerns. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao recently warned that excessive plastic use is linked to cancer, yet the usage continues unabated.

Activists are now demanding a complete shutdown of plastic manufacturing units to enforce the ban effectively.

Outer Ring Road turns into a dumping yard

Neither Mysuru’s current legislators nor the Member of Parliament have addressed the Ring Road dumping menace. The consequences are clear: During monsoon, rainwater no longer drains properly and floods the road, leading to rapid deterioration and dangerous potholes. What’s worse, miscreants continue dumping waste with impunity.

Adding to the mess is the illegal dumping of waste from slaughterhouses and bars, further degrading the surroundings. During former MP Prathap Simha’s tenure, he actively pressured officials to keep the Ring Road clean. Though criticised by Opposition parties, his efforts led to a noticeable improvement.

Bars, booze and accidents

Bars have mushroomed along the Ring Road, contributing to late-night accidents and raising serious safety concerns. Locals have called for these bars and restaurants to be relocated, citing a lack of accountability and rising incidents of drunk driving.

Prathap Simha’s contributions go beyond maintenance. He initiated mass plantation drives, especially neem trees, which still line stretches of the Ring Road, offering shade and a touch of greenery that continues to impress tourists. His efforts have earned him a reputation as a visionary leader who acted rather than promised.

Mysuru’s image at stake

Thousands of vehicles pass through the Ring Road every day—locals, tourists and out-of-town visitors. But what greets them are mounds of waste, leaving a jarring impression.

“This damages Mysuru’s reputation as a clean city,” says Bhanu Mohan, President of the Environmental Protection Forum. “Declaring a plastic ban is not enough. The Government must shut down production units if it is serious about enforcement.”

As tourists drive past these scenes of neglect, many leave cursing the local administration for turning a vital road into an eyesore. Activists warn that without immediate and strict action, Mysuru’s image and its roads will continue to deteriorate.