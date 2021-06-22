Over 2.14 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with States: Health Ministry

June 22, 2021

New Delhi: More than 2.14 crore (2,14,90,297) COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

As many as 33,80,590 more will be received by them within the next three days, it added.

So far, the Centre has provided 29.35 crore (29,35,04,820) doses to the States. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 27,20,14,523 doses, as per data available this morning.

The country has administered 86,16,373 vaccine doses in the past day, highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far, raising the total vaccination count to 28,87,66,201.