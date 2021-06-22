Over 2.14 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with States: Health Ministry
News

Over 2.14 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with States: Health Ministry

June 22, 2021

New Delhi: More than 2.14 crore (2,14,90,297) COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

As many as 33,80,590 more will be received by them within the next three days, it added.

So far, the Centre has provided 29.35 crore (29,35,04,820) doses to the States. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 27,20,14,523 doses, as per data available this morning.

The country has administered 86,16,373 vaccine doses in the past day, highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far, raising the total vaccination count to 28,87,66,201.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching