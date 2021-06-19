Coronavirus Update, News

Over 2.58 cr. Covid vaccine doses still available with States: Health Ministry

June 19, 2021

New Delhi: More than 2.58 crore (2,58,00,405) Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

As many as 19,95,770 more will be received by them within the next three days, it added.

So far, the Centre has provided 27.90 crore (27,90,66,230) doses to the States. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,32,65,825 doses, as per data available yesterday morning.

‘As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Government of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour,’ the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 62,480 fresh infections of the novel Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the overall cases to 2,97,62,793, according to the Ministry’s data.

A total of 26,89,60,399 doses have been administered since January 16 this year, of which 32,59,003 were administered in the past 24 hours, the data indicated.

