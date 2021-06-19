Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Temple at Mantralayam to open from June 22

June 19, 2021

Raichur: Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Temple at Mantralayam will be opened for devotees from June 22, the Mutt sources said.

According to the press note released from the Mutt, the de-votees would be allowed to have the darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Vrundavana by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines from June 22.

The release said that the devotees could visit the Vrundavan from 6 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm. The guest houses of the Mutt would also be opened but mass feeding service would not be available.

The devotees have been told to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The online darshan and puja services will continue, as usual, the release added.