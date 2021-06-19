No weekend curfew in Mysuru district, but lockdown in force till June 21: DC clarifies

June 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that strict lockdown will continue till 6 am on June 21, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham has clarified that there will be no weekend curfew in Mysuru district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be meeting experts, senior Ministers and top bureaucrats this evening to take stock of the situation and decide on Unlock 2.0 in 20 districts. He will also take a call on extending or ending strict lockdown being in place in 11 districts till 6 am on June 21.

The DC said since strict lockdown has been in force in districts which are reporting more number of Corona positive cases including Mysuru, the weekend curfew being clamped on other districts, was not applicable to Mysuru. As per guidelines, shopping of essential commodities was allowed only from 6 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, Police have been strictly implementing lockdown rules in city as per directions of City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta. He has instructed all his personnel to videograph those who move unnecessarily on roads, and to book cases against the riders and the vehicles.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), ACPs, Police Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors were on city rounds and checking the documents of vehicles that hit the streets after 10 am. On the spot fine was being imposed on rule violators.

The Police personnel have been deployed on all major circles, traffic junctions and main roads to stop vehicle riders seeking details for moving on streets and recording the vehicle numbers. The seizure of vehicles of riders without purposes had been in progress.

The Police Commissioner was himself on the rounds to check the strict implementation of rules by the staff at K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road, JLB Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Irwin Road and Nazarbad Road.

Necessary instructions were issued to the staff.

The shop owners were asked to down the shutters after the relaxation of lockdown hours.

The staff from Health Department of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), along with Abhaya team, ensured the closure of the shops other than the essential and emergencies like medical shops, milk booths, petrol bunks.

Hotels and restaurants were strictly told to issue only parcels. The shop-keepers were instructed to follow the existing guidelines as the fresh curbs are expected to be announced by this evening.