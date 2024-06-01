Overflowing drains a cause of worry for passengers at KRS Road bus stop
News

Overflowing drains a cause of worry for passengers at KRS Road bus stop

June 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: People waiting for the city buses at a bus stop located on KRS Road are a worried lot having to bear the foul smell emanating from the overflowing sewage water.

The sewage water from a nearby drain in Dasappa Circle has been flowing towards the bus stop becoming a breeding place for mosquitoes and houseflies.

Passengers are forced to close their nose and mouth at the bus stop. Despite the issue arising from many days and several complaints to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), no action has been initiated by the Civic Body to resolve the problem. Once being the numero uno in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, Mysuru has lost its place in the recent years.

Searching