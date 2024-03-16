Overspeeding car jumps median, hits KSRTC bus
Overspeeding car jumps median, hits KSRTC bus

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A car collided with a KSRTC Ashwamedha bus on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, resulting in injuries to four individuals. Police reported that the car’s driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to breach the barrier and collide with the bus after crossing over to the other side.

The incident occurred around 12.15 pm on Friday near Madapur Gate in Ramanagara taluk, Bidadi. The KSRTC bus was en route from Mysuru to Bengaluru, while the car was travelling in the opposite direction, towards Mysuru from Bengaluru.

The accident is attributed to overspeeding by the car driver. Consequently, four occupants in the car sustained severe injuries and have been hospitalised.

Both the car and the bus suffered significant damage to their front portions. A case has been filed at Ramanagara Traffic Police Station.

