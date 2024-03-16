Centre approves GPS-based toll collection system on Expressway

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Centre has given its approval for a pilot project involving a GPS-based tolling system on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and the work will soon commence, official sources said.

It may be recalled here that during his recent visit to Mysuru, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the project will be implemented soon.

The Government is set to release a tender for the project, which was initially planned before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. With the Centre’s green light before the election date announcement, the project can proceed smoothly even after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct without any hindrance, sources said.

The pilot projects conducted by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry have demonstrated their effectiveness in replacing toll plazas. These systems utilise Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) cameras to enable automated toll collection without requiring vehicles to stop.

Officials elaborated that the technology is designed to offer users the advantage of paying tolls based on the actual distance covered on a Highway, known as pay-as-you-use. Additionally, the Government anticipates that it will eventually facilitate barrier-free movement.

The Centre has engaged a consultant to provide advisory services on the implementation of innovative technologies such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based barrier-less free-flow tolling.

GNSS enables the retrieval of a vehicle’s position on the National Highway and calculates the user fee according to the distance travelled. This system eliminates the need for toll booths and any interruptions.

The implementation of GPS-based toll collection systems is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on National Highways. By eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, the new system will ensure smoother traffic flow and shorter travel times for motorists.

Upon entry and exit from the toll road, a photo of the vehicle’s number plate will be captured. The toll fee will then be automatically deducted from the user’s bank account. Officials emphasised that users will only be charged for the distance they travel.