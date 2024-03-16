MUDA Town Planner Member suspended for serious lapses

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A peculiar situation has arisen in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), with two key officer positions suddenly becoming vacant.

The position of Superintending Engineer, previously held by N.B. Channakeshava, became vacant after the State Government transferred him as Director (Technical) of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), Bengaluru.

Additionally, the post of Town Planner Member (TPM), held by R. Shesha, is now vacant following his suspension by the State Government pending departmental enquiry, due to dereliction of duty and lapses.

Incidentally, Shesha was given additional charge of MUDA SE by the MUDA Commissioner earlier yesterday. However, the same evening, MUDA received a Government Order suspending TPM Shesha.

The suspension order, issued on Mar. 15 by K. Latha, Under-Secretary to Urban Development Department, highlighted administrative lapses by Shesha.

In 2022, the MUDA Commissioner submitted a proposal to the State Government via the Karnataka City and Rural Development Department to convert a 4.19-acre land in Survey Number 73/1 at Madaragalli Village in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru Taluk, from agricultural to residential use.

However, upon examination at the Government level, it was found that the height restriction limit of the Mysore Airport passes over the mentioned land.

Consequently, the Government instructed MUDA Commissioner to seek the opinion of Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding land conversion before reporting to Government.

However, Town Planner Member Shesha failed to take any measures to seek the opinion of AAI. Without obtaining approval from the MUDA Commissioner, Shesha wrote back to the Government on 15.6.2022, seeking approval to convert the land. This action contravened the provisions of the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act of 1987 Rule 13, as Shesha exceeded his official jurisdiction and powers, thus resulting in a lapse.

Show-cause notice, suspension

Subsequently, a show-cause notice was issued to Shesha. In response, the officer explained in writing that he mistakenly assumed that obtaining permission from AAI was only necessary when approving the design plan for sites, development projects and constructing buildings on the aforementioned land. He further pledged to adhere diligently to all Government directives in the future without any lapses and urged the Government to pardon his oversight.

The State Government, however, dismissed Shesha’s appeal and written explanation, deeming his lapse as a serious matter. In the suspension order, the Under-Secretary of the Urban Development Department emphasised that as a senior officer, Shesha failed to comply with the Government’s directives and neglected to take the necessary steps outlined in the land conversion proposal, thereby violating the provisions of the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act of 1987.

The Under-Secretary also stated in the order that a departmental inquiry would be initiated against Shesha for dereliction of duty and serious lapses. He will remain under suspension until further orders.