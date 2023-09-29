Palace Board hosts breakfast for mahouts, kavadis, family members
News, Top Stories

Palace Board hosts breakfast for mahouts, kavadis, family members

September 29, 2023

District Minister inaugurates temporary school, library and Ayurveda treatment centre

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Palace Board hosted breakfast for mahouts, kavadis and their family members, who have accompanied the 14 Dasara elephants, at the Mysore Palace premises which was inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa this morning.

The breakfast menu included Holige, Ghee, Thatte Idli, Uddina Vada, Sambar, Chutney, Masale Dosa, Tomato Bath, Kesari Bath, Coffee and Tea, which was served by the Minister, who also joined them in the breakfast along with other dignitaries.

Later, the District Minister inaugurated the temporary school set up in Palace premises for the children of mahouts and kavadis besides inaugurating the Panchakarma Ayurveda Treatment Centre. The children of mahouts and kavadis presented a tribal dance on the occasion.

Stating that necessary arrangements have been made for the success of Dasara, the Minister said that instructions have been given to prepare for the same.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs Tanveer Sait and K. Harishgowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, CCF Dr. Malathi Priya, DCF Saurab Kumar, RFO Santosh Hugar, Veterinarian Dr. Mujeeb Rehman, Palace Security ACP Chandrashekar and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching