Pancha Garudotsava enriches Mysuru’s religious traditions

Mysore/Mysuru: The inaugural Pancha Garudotsava unfolded with reverence and devotion at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Kalidasa Road last Friday.

Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar from Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Melukote, presided over the inaugural ceremony of this unique religious event, organised by the Pancha Garudotsava Samithi of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, commencing with a special puja to the deity.

The procession of the deity traversed through revered landmarks including Sri Andal Mandira, Sri Chandra-mouleshwara Swamy Temple, and Paduvarahalli Sri Vidya Ganapathi Temple. At each stop, Mangla Dravyas (sacred puja items in liquid form) were offered before the deity resumed its journey to its swasthana (original place) at the Temple.

During his address, Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar expressed his hope for the spiritual upliftment of the nation, invoking blessings upon the devotees gathered for the auspicious occasion of Pancha Garudotsava.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore, underscored the deep-rooted connection between the Mysore Palace and Sri Vaishnava tradition, highlighting the historical reverence of Melukote among Mysore kings. He underlined the enduring significance of Melukote Cheluvanarayanaswamy Temple within the Palace tradition.

Reflecting on Mysuru’s his-torical role as a precursor to Karnataka State, Yaduveer prai-sed the region for its steadfast commitment to upholding Sanatana Dharma and Indian traditions. MLA and President of the Pancha Garudotsava Samiti, T.S. Srivatsa, hailed Mysuru’s rich royal heritage and announced plans to expand the Pancha Garudotsava into a grand annual event with the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji of Vangipura Nambi Mutt, Melukote, Karagam Narayana Iyengar, and former Corporators Bhagya Mahadesh and Pramila Bharath were present on the occasion.