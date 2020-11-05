Panchalinga Darshan on Dasara lines

November 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The famous Panchalinga Darshan at Talkad in T.Narasipur taluk will be celebrated in simple manner on the lines of Mysuru Dasara festivities, said Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar here yesterday.

Talking to reporters after the preliminary meeting held at Zilla Panchayat auditorium, he opined it was better to celebrate this 10-day festivities starting from Dec. 14 as per guidelines of Union Health Ministry in the wake of COVID-19. A technical team will be sent to Talkad to oversee the arrangements and recommend how many people should be allowed to this event which is held once in seven years or 12 years depending on the Hindu almanac. In 2013, around 20 lakh devotees had participated in this event. Allowing large gathering this time was not advisable in view of current pandemic. All programmes will be held virtually to prevent congregation of people.

The Minister asked the District Administration to prepare an estimate for basic works such as painting, illumination, road repairs and drainage facility in the town to handle people. The estimate submitted by the District Administration will be placed before the CM for his approval. Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari will visit Talkad next week to see preparations as well as to discuss with local representatives about urgent works needed in the shrine.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri opined it was better to celebrate Panchalinga Darshan virtually on the lines of Mysuru Dasara. Let people sit at home and watch the celebrations. It was better to hold this event as per recommendation of the technical team, she added.

In 2013, the then State Government had allotted Rs. 12 crore towards celebrations of which Rs 6.78 crore was spent. The rest, Rs.5.58 crore was spent on permanent works of Sri Mallikarjuna Temple in Mudukuthore. There was a need to improve basic facilities at all major temples of Sri Vaidyeshwara, Sri Pataleshwara, Sri Maruleshwara, Sri Arkeshwara and Sri Mudukuthore Mallikarjuneshwara.

Officials who participated in the meeting opined that Rs. 9 lakh was required to make arrangements for virtual events and Rs. 32 lakh for religious programmes. No estimate had been prepared for illumination.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Additional DC B.S. Manjunathswamy, ZP President Parimala Shyam, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, SP C.B. Rhyshanth, ZP Vice-President Gowramma and others were present.