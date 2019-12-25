‘Paramedical service is as important as of doctors’

December 25, 2019

Mysuru: “Paramedical service is as important as that of doctors and medical treatment is also dependent on the advice given by paramedics,” said Suyog Hospital Head Dr. S.P. Yoganna.

He was speaking after inaugurating a programme organised by Dasthi College of Paramedical Science at Ganabharathi’s Veene Seshanna Bhavan in Kuvempunagar here recently to mark the farewell programme for outgoing students and welcome the freshers.

Dr. Yoganna pointed out that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been giving more importance for paramedical service and has asked all countries to elevate paramedical courses to graduation and post-graduation levels to impart modern knowledge to students.

He commended the Universities in India for abiding by the instruction of WHO and opening advanced courses in paramedical sciences.

Presiding over the programme, Dasthi College Managing Director Dr. D. Thimmaiah advised the students to make best use of the facilities at the college to gain knowledge and progress in their career. Dr. MGR Urs, N. Ananth, Photographer Pragathi Gopalkrishna and others were present.

