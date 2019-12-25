Tiger attack: 45 cattle heads killed in Kodagu in 3 months
December 25, 2019

Madikeri:  The people of Kodagu, who are affected from elephants raiding their estates and destroying standing crops almost every day, are also bearing the loss of their livestock especially cattle due to tiger menace.

In the last three months, tigers have killed 45 cattle heads in villages in Virajpet taluk alone creating a sense of fear among the residents. Though the Forest Department has placed a cage to trap tigers, the felines have killed more than 12 animals in the last one month.

The menace of tigers is more in Balele, Besagoor, Kottageri and Nittoor in Virajpet taluk (South Kodagu) where a tiger has killed more animals. To protect their livestock, the villagers are spending sleepless nights by keeping a watch throughout the night by holding torches and going on beat in groups. While villagers say that there are at least 2 tigers roaming around the forest fringes, the Department officials have not confirmed it yet. 

If a cow is killed by the tiger, the Forest Department officials visit the spot and pay a meagre sum of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 while a cow costs a minimum of Rs. 40,000. Cattle owners are a worried lot as they are unable to purchase a cow with the compensation amount provided by the Forest Department and also unable to eke out a living as the livestock is lost.  

Villagers alleged that the Department was not taking any action to prevent tigers from venturing into human habitat. These felines take refuge in thick coffee estates amidst green foliage. 

“Almost every day we see fresh footprints around our estates and paddy fields. But the Department has not acted so far and is distributing just Rs. 2,000 for one dead cow,” alleged the villagers. 

