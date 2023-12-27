Parliament security breach case: Manoranjan’s family grilled for 10 hours over discrepancies

December 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Delhi Police Special Cell team which came to the Vijayanagar Second Stage residence of D. Manoranjan yesterday grilled his parents from 9.15 am to 7 pm. Manoranjan is one of the prime accused in the Dec. 13 Parliament security breach case.

The 10-hour grilling was done by two officers and one translator and according to sources, the family was taken to Manoranjan’s room on the second floor of the house owned by his father Devarajegowda. While the ground floor of the house is rented out, the family lives on the first floor while Manoranjan has a separate space on the second floor.

During the interrogation, the team focused on establishing missing links by questioning Devarajegowda, mother Shylaja, and sister inside Manoranjan’s room. The Delhi Police team has been stationed in Mysuru since Dec. 18, diligently verifying and cross-verifying statements provided by the family.

Deciphering discrepancies

According to sources, the investigators probed the family members about the discrepancies in their statements during the first, second, and third levels of interrogation. This marked the fourth round of questioning for the family since the Parliament incident. While the Mysuru Police are assisting the team with logistical support, they are not directly involved in the investigation.

After concluding the interrogation at 7 pm, the investigators informed the family that it was the final round of questioning and assured that they would not return for further investigations. However, similar assurances had been given in previous sessions, indicating uncertainty regarding the conclusion of the investigation.

Two friends questioned

Sources also revealed that the investigative team interrogated two friends of Manoranjan in Vidyaranyapuram and Chamundipuram. During their travels around the city, the team opted for bikes over police vehicles. Manoranjan’s friends were questioned in Vidyaranyapuram, providing information relevant to the suspect.

Furthermore, in New Delhi, Manoranjan disclosed details about the hotel where his friend Sagar Sharma stayed upon arriving in Mysuru. The team visited the hotel to verify ledger entries, address proof, dates of stay, and the duration of the visit.

The investigative team in Mysuru is actively conducting operations based on the information provided by Manoranjan, who is presently in Police custody in Delhi for investigative purposes. It is anticipated that additional friends of Manoranjan may be subject to interrogation as the investigation progresses.

Woman questioned

Following entries in Manoranjan’s diary and a thorough examination of Call Details Records (CDR), the Delhi Police investigators identified a young woman who had been in contact with Manoranjan.

Sources indicate that the woman is a resident of Mysuru, and the investigative team questioned her regarding her association with Manoranjan. Upon scrutinising the call records, the Police discovered that the woman had been in constant communication with Manoranjan leading up to the Parliament security breach incident.

During the questioning, the team inquired whether Manoranjan had shared any information about the Parliament plan, specifically regarding their intentions to scare or harm the Members of Parliament by detonating smoke canisters, sources added.