Congress workers protest against Pratap Simmha’s remarks on CM

December 27, 2023

High drama on Hunsur Road as activists set fire to tyres; FIR against MP

Mysore/Mysuru: High drama unfolded on Hunsur Road here yesterday evening as Congress party members staged a protest against MP Pratap Simmha, who allegedly made derogatory remarks about CM Siddaramaiah. The demonstrators gathered on the road leading to the MP’s office, chanting slogans against Simmha.

Led by Rural Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, the protesters blocked the road, burned tyres and even ignited petrol bombs. Despite heavy Police presence, tensions escalated as protesters were prepared to use petrol bombs, with many carrying cans and bottles filled with petrol.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the Police increased security. As a tyre on Hunsur Road was set on fire, the Police promptly extinguished it, preventing further damage. They also confiscated petrol bottles, cans and the containers that were brought in. Fortunately, the Police managed to contain the fire before it could spread to nearby vehicles, including bikes and four-wheelers parked in the vicinity.

The Congress workers were demanding the immediate arrest of Pratap Simmha, accusing him of “provoking communal discord.” Despite the intervention of Devaraja ACP Shanthamallappa, the protesters insisted on seeing the FIR copy promised by the Police.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj had to step in and even then, the Congress workers persisted, sitting and sleeping on the road to express their frustration, demanding prompt registration of the FIR.

FIR booked against MP

An FIR has been filed against BJP MP Pratap Simmha with the Mysuru city Police for allegedly insulting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by calling him ‘Somaari Sidda’ (Lazy Sidda) in an interaction with media during Hanuma Jayanti in Hunsur.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Rural Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar. The BJP MP was booked under Sections 504 and 153 of the Indian Penal Code.

“With this statement (Somaari Sidda) and also by making similar baseless allegations constantly, accusing the CM of caste politics, Pratap Simmha is hampering the charisma of CM,” the complaint copy stated.

Dr. Vijayakumar also complained about Simmha challenging Siddaramaiah to hold a public debate on his contributions to Mysuru city and district. The Congress leader further complained that Simmha made baseless allegations against Siddaramaiah of wreaking hatred between different communities.

“Pratap Simmha is also trying to provoke communal chaos between Hindu and Muslim communities, and hamper public peace ahead of Lok Sabha election,” he alleged.