Pratap Simmha’s ire over CM’s personal attack on him
News

Pratap Simmha’s ire over CM’s personal attack on him

December 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to engage in constructive politics centred on development rather than resorting to personal attacks.

Addressing reporters in Hunsur during the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations yesterday, Simmha challenged Siddaramaiah to compare their respective contributions to Mysuru and Kodagu, highlighting his 10-year tenure as MP versus Siddaramaiah’s  5 years as CM. 

He urged the CM to prove his impact on Mysuru’s development, emphasising that Siddaramaiah could have done more for his home Constituency instead of engaging in petty politics.

Refuting the Congress’ allegations that his brother, residing in Hassan district, was involved in cutting down trees, Simmha explained that the increased personal attacks followed the Parliament security breach incident. He criticised the Congress for attempting to portray him as a terrorist, noting the unfortunate generalisation of Muslims in the process.

In response to the social media post by the Congress implicating his brother in tree theft, Simmha clarified that his brother has been involved in ginger cultivation for the past 15 years, with the lease on the land where the trees were cut starting on Jan. 1, 2024. 

He asserted that there is no connection between his brother and the tree-felling incident, emphasising that his brother is being unfairly targeted due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Simmha invited the Congress-led government to investigate the allegations of tree felling and highlighted that his brother’s name is not in the FIR filed by the Congress Government’s officers.

The MP defended his family’s farming livelihood, challenging the Congress to validate any wrongdoing through their own Police Department.

READ ALSO  CM to inaugurate two-day Kannada Conference on Science & Technology

Expressing frustration at the continuous personal attacks, he stressed that his politics have always been focused on development rather than caste affiliations. He criticised Siddaramaiah for resorting to hate politics and underscored his commitment to development-oriented governance.

Predicting Siddaramaiah’s potential political repercussions if Congress loses in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, Pratap Simmha urged the CM to prioritise development over personal attacks, stating that the ongoing assaults are a result of Siddaramaiah’s insecurity. 

Finally, he questioned why, among 28 MPs in the State, he was specifically targeted, attributing it to his commitment to development politics rather than caste-based strategies.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching