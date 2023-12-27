Pratap Simmha’s ire over CM’s personal attack on him

December 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha has called upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to engage in constructive politics centred on development rather than resorting to personal attacks.

Addressing reporters in Hunsur during the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations yesterday, Simmha challenged Siddaramaiah to compare their respective contributions to Mysuru and Kodagu, highlighting his 10-year tenure as MP versus Siddaramaiah’s 5 years as CM.

He urged the CM to prove his impact on Mysuru’s development, emphasising that Siddaramaiah could have done more for his home Constituency instead of engaging in petty politics.

Refuting the Congress’ allegations that his brother, residing in Hassan district, was involved in cutting down trees, Simmha explained that the increased personal attacks followed the Parliament security breach incident. He criticised the Congress for attempting to portray him as a terrorist, noting the unfortunate generalisation of Muslims in the process.

In response to the social media post by the Congress implicating his brother in tree theft, Simmha clarified that his brother has been involved in ginger cultivation for the past 15 years, with the lease on the land where the trees were cut starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

He asserted that there is no connection between his brother and the tree-felling incident, emphasising that his brother is being unfairly targeted due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Simmha invited the Congress-led government to investigate the allegations of tree felling and highlighted that his brother’s name is not in the FIR filed by the Congress Government’s officers.

The MP defended his family’s farming livelihood, challenging the Congress to validate any wrongdoing through their own Police Department.

Expressing frustration at the continuous personal attacks, he stressed that his politics have always been focused on development rather than caste affiliations. He criticised Siddaramaiah for resorting to hate politics and underscored his commitment to development-oriented governance.

Predicting Siddaramaiah’s potential political repercussions if Congress loses in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, Pratap Simmha urged the CM to prioritise development over personal attacks, stating that the ongoing assaults are a result of Siddaramaiah’s insecurity.

Finally, he questioned why, among 28 MPs in the State, he was specifically targeted, attributing it to his commitment to development politics rather than caste-based strategies.