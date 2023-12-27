Traditional practice triggers tense moments in Nanjangud

December 27, 2023

DSS workers, devotees of Srikanteshwara Swamy exchange words over ‘Andhakasura Vadhe’ ritual; Police intervene

Nanjangud: Tension prevailed for sometime when Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) activists objected to the ‘Andhakasura Vadhe’ ritual organised by Sri Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple authorities causing displeasure among devotees last evening.

As per the tradition, a rangoli depicting demon king Mahishasura was created near Rakshasa Mantapa Circle in the Temple Town, accompanied by a banner of the demon king erected as part of the ‘Andhakasura Vadhe’.

The Utsava Murthis of Srikanteshwara Swamy and Parvathi Devi are then carried in a procession on a palanquin. The carriers of the palanquin perform a ritual, offering prayers to the rangoli and the banner of Mahishasura, before deliberately stomping on them as they proceed in the procession.

Before the ritual, DSS workers approached the Executive Officer (EO) of the Temple, Jagadish Kumar, requesting the suspension of the ‘Andhakasura Vadhe’ ritual, citing disrespect to Mahishasura, whom they regard as their king and expressing hurt feelings. EO Kumar consulted the Temple priests, including Agamika Nagachandra Dixit and other ritwikas, who opposed halting the tradition, fearing potential bad omens.

Ultimately, EO Kumar yielded to the advice of the priests and allowed the continuation of the tradition. When DSS workers learned about the procession, they gathered at Rakshasa Mantapa Circle. A large number of devotees of Srikanteshwara Swamy had gathered there and they chanted slogans even as DSS workers hailed Mahishasura as their king and chanted slogans in his support. This, however, led to confrontation.

Verbal exchanges escalated and some DSS workers attempted to pour water on the Mahishasura rangoli, further heightening the situation. The Police intervened, using mild force to disperse the crowd, while the ritwikas carried out the procession and observed the ritual without further incident.

Upset with EO Kumar’s decision, DSS workers accused him of betrayal for not keeping his promise to suspend the ritual. They lodged a complaint with the Police against some youths for creating a disturbance. In retaliation, devotees also staged a spontaneous protest against DSS workers, accusing them of insulting the tradition.