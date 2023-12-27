Grand procession marks Hanuma Jayanti in Hunsur
Grand procession marks Hanuma Jayanti in Hunsur

December 27, 2023

Hunsur: Hanuma Jayanti was celebrated with a grand procession in Hunsur town yesterday,    drawing participation from thousands of people.

The procession commenced at Ranganatha Layout in the town at 11 am, featuring the ceremonial offering of floral tributes to the idol of Lord Hanuman. The dignitaries present included MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, former MLA H.P. Manjunath, former MP C.H. Vijayashankar, Sri Nataraja Swamiji of Gavadagere Gurulinga Jangamadevara Mutt and Sri Sambasadashiva Swamiji of Madahalli Ukkinakanthe Mutt.

A total of 12 tableaux, representing Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Dattatreya, Jai Maruti, Rama, Lakshmana, Seetha, a copper idol of Lord Hanuman, Trishula (trident), Gadhe (Mace) and various cultural troupes such as Nagari, Dollu, bandset, Mangala Vadya, Huli Vesha, Veeragase, and dolls from Mangaluru, added vibrant hues to the procession.

As the participants walked along the procession, they enthusiastically chanted slogans like “Jai Sriram,” “Jai Hanuman,” and “Jai Bhajarangi,” accompanied by lively DJ music. Notably, as the procession traversed the bazaar street, Muslims exemplified harmony by distributing packets of buttermilk, bananas and sweets to the devotees of Hanuman.

In a precautionary measure, a substantial Police contingent was deployed along the procession route, including six Officers of the Superintendent of Police (SP) cadre, 12 DySPs, 16 Inspectors, 81 Sub-Inspectors, 152 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 954 Head Constables, 10 platoons of KSRP, 11 platoons of DAR, eight drone cameras and  20 videographers.

The security arrangements were overseen by DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, SP Seema Latkar, Add Dy.SP Gopalakrishna.

Hon. President of Anjanadri Seva Trust Yoganand Kumar, President Venkatnarayan Das, Nagaraj Malladi, Hallada Koppal Naganna, former MLA Chikkamadu’s daughter Ranjitha and others were present.

