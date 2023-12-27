Camps begin to resolve Gruha Lakshmi grievances

December 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to address grievances related to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the State Government has initiated special camps at the Gram Panchayat level from Dec. 27 to 29. The camps commenced in Mysuru district this morning, including locations such as Haliyuru, Gurupura, Jayapura and Kuppe Gram Panchayats.

Operating from 9 am to 5 pm, the Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS) will disseminate information to beneficiaries via SMS during the camps. In Mysuru, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director Basavaraju are supervising the camps, personally inspecting proceedings at selected Gram Panchayats.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to address technical and banking issues to enhance the efficiency of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Launched by the Congress Government, the scheme aims to empower and support women by providing a monthly direct cash transfer of Rs 2,000 to their bank accounts.

As of July 19, 2023, approximately 1.17 crore women heads of households have enrolled in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. However, challenges remain, with around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries yet to link their Aadhaar to bank accounts and approximately 70,000 inactive accounts facing a similar issue.

To streamline the process and facilitate Aadhaar linkage for a smoother cash transfer experience, these special camps will involve local service centres, bank representatives and Panchayat Development Officers.

The participation of local post-payment bank representatives, bank officials and other stakeholders is expected to contribute to the success of these camps. Efforts will be made to facilitate the Aadhaar linkage process and open new bank accounts and in preparation for the camps, training sessions for camp officials were also conducted.