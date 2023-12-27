Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy temple to distribute 2 lakh ladoos on Jan. 1

December 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy temple, Vijayanagar in the city, is busy preparing 2 lakh ladoos (laddu) to be distributed to devotees at the temple on the occasion of New Year on Jan.1, 2024.

Nadoja Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, Founder of the temple, told media persons at the temple premises this morning that “Like every year, ever since the practice of distributing ladoos began at the temple 29 years ago in the year 1994, we will be distributing the sweet to every devotee visiting the temple irrespective of caste and class, from 4 am onwards of New Year till midnight.”

A team of 60 expert cooks started preparing the sweet on Dec.20 and will complete the task on Dec. 31. A total of 15,000 ladoos weighing 2,000 grams each and 2 lakh ladoos weighing 150 grams each will be distributed to devotees at the temple.

The amount of ingredients used to prepare ladoos are: 100 quintals of besan flour, 200 quintals sugar, 10,000 litres edible oil, 500 kg cashew, 500 kg raisins, 500 kg almond, 1,000 kg diamond sugar, 2,000 kg bura sugar, 50 kg pista, 50 kg jaikayi (nutmeg), 50 kg pachche karpura (edible camphor) and others.

Bhashyam Swamiji said “The practice of distributing ladoos began on the advice of thespian of Kannada filmdom Dr. Rajkumar, on the lines of Tirupati ladoo. Initially, 1,000 ladoos were being distributed and gradually it was increased to one lakh and two lakh, which is being maintained every year.”

The puja rituals on Jan. 1, 2024 will begin at 4 am with special decoration to Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy, Sahasranamarchane with Tomale and Swarna Pushpa specially brought from Srirangam, Madurai and Ekadasha Prakarotsava and Nivedane (offering) of 20 lakh quintals of puliyogare to Utsava Murtis – Sri Malayappan Swamy, Padmavathi and Mahalakshmi in the temple premises. With the return of scare surrounding Covid-19 pandemic due to the emergence of new variant JN.1, the devotees are requested to wear mask, use sanitiser and maintain social distance at the temple. The arrangements will also be made to distribute masks to the devotees at the main entrance of the temple, added Bhashyam Swamiji.

N. Srinivasan, Administrative Officer of Yoga Narasimha Swamy temple, Trustee Siddaraju and others were present.