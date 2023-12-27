X-ray facility at Trauma Care Centre in city upgraded

December 27, 2023

By Mohan Kayaka

Mysore/Mysuru: Enhancing Mysuru’s reputation as a healthcare hub, particularly in Government Hospitals, the Trauma Care Centre has embraced cutting-edge technology with the acquisition of state-of-the-art Digital Radiography X-ray machines. This move positions the Trauma Care Centre in direct competition with private hospitals, showcasing a commitment to advanced medical facilities.

The newly installed X-ray machines are situated in the Orthopaedic wing of the Trauma Care facility, housed on the campus of PKTB-CD (Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital) Sanatorium on KRS Road.

This strategic placement ensures accessibility and convenience for patients seeking specialised care, further solidifying Mysuru’s status as a healthcare destination at the forefront of technological innovation.

Earlier, only Computer Radiology X-ray machines were being used in the Orthopaedic Department and now Digital Radiography X-ray machines that represent modern and advanced imaging technology are being used in medical diagnostics.

Unlike traditional X-ray systems that use film to capture images, digital radiography utilises electronic detectors to convert X-ray photons into digital signals. This digital format allows for immediate image acquisition, enhanced image quality and efficient storage and transmission of medical images.

Instant and efficient

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Head of the Radiology Department at Trauma Care Centre Dr. C.N. Pradeep Kumar said that digital radiography provides instant image acquisition, eliminating the need for film development. This leads to quicker diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Both Computer Radiology and Digital Radiography are digital imaging technologies, the key distinctions lie in their image capture methods, processing time, image quality and flexibility. Digital Radiography systems generally offer advantages in terms of efficiency, image quality and versatility.

“Digital images can be enhanced for better visibility of anatomical structures. This flexibility aids healthcare professionals in making more accurate diagnoses. The digital format allows for easy storage, retrieval and transmission of medical images. This facilitates seamless integration with electronic health records and enables healthcare professionals to access patient information quickly,” he added.

“These machines are widely used in various medical settings, including hospitals, clinics and imaging centres. Their adoption has significantly advanced diagnostic capabilities and has become a standard in modern medical imaging practice, Dr. Pradeep Kumar noted.

CT Scan machine

As of the current status, the Trauma Care Centre boasts two state-of-the-art Digital Radiography X-ray machines, contributing to advanced medical imaging capabilities. Additionally, there are plans for further enhancement with the imminent installation of a CT Scan machine within the premises.

An important development to note is the relocation of the Orthopaedic Department from K.R. Hospital to the Trauma Care Centre. This strategic move consolidates comprehensive orthopaedic services under one roof, streamlining patient care. The Trauma Care Centre now offers a spectrum of treatments, including Outpatient Department (OPD) services, X-ray diagnostics, physiotherapy and specialised care for various orthopaedic ailments.

“Instant digital copies of X-rays will soon be provided as an alternative to issuing hard copies. These digital copies will be conveniently emailed to patients, eliminating the necessity for payment associated with hard copy prints. Patients who do not have e-mail accounts can request and receive hard copies as needed,” Dr. Pradeep Kumar noted.

Tumakuru resident designs new logo

Situated within the premises of PKTB-CD (Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital) Sanatorium on KRS Road, the Trauma Care Centre pays homage to the historical contributions of the Wadiyar rulers through a HD logo, prominently featured on each X-ray copy. On the right side, the emblem of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), marked with the number 100, signifies the commemoration of its centenary year.

Swamy, the X-ray technician at the Trauma Care Centre, said that the logo, featuring Princess Krishnajammanni’s photo, was artistically crafted by Mohammad Ghouse of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru when he came to the hospital for treatment. Remarkably, the HD logo maintains its clarity even when the X-ray digital copy is zoomed in, ensuring its discernibility and recognition.