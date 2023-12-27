‘PM strengthened India with pillars of good governance’
‘PM strengthened India with pillars of good governance’

December 27, 2023

‘Modi manifest-A decade of development’

Mysore/Mysuru: A conclave was organised in the city last evening to assess the accomplishments of the Centre over the past decade and to examine the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on India’s progress and standing. The discussion focused on the advancements and achievements that India has witnessed in the last 10 years.

Addressing the gathering, retired civil engineer V.N. Prasad emphasised that under Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has experienced significant development surpassing that achieved between 1947 and 2013.

The event ‘Modi manifest – A decade of development’ was organised at Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, JLB Road, by ‘Assertive Hindu,’ an initiative dedicated to fostering an inclusive and robust society. It aims to kindle nationalistic pride essential for a nation and a state poised to emerge as the ‘Vishwaguru’ in the ‘Amrit Kaal.’

From elevating India’s global standing to prioritising national security and implementing welfare measures such as housing and sanitation facilities for the underprivileged, advancing piped water supply, fostering infrastructure growth, and bolstering the manufacturing sector, Prime Minister Modi has spearheaded a range of transformative initiatives, Prasad noted.

Highlighting the transformative shift witnessed in the last 10 years, Prasad underscored that the Modi government has erected four robust pillars for the nation: Fostering respect, ensuring internal and external security, prioritising the welfare of the underprivileged, and driving infrastructure development.

He also noted the successful execution of Modi government’s ambitious plan to electrify 3 crore villages and highlighted the ongoing implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at providing drinking water to all villages.

Enumerating various Central schemes, Prasad pointed out that the Modi government has facilitated water connections for 12 crore households and distributed 9.60 crore cooking gas connections through the Ujjwala Yojana. Additionally, it has benefited 80 crore individuals by supplying foodgrains under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna and covered 50 crore beneficiaries through the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme.

Later, Advocate K.M. Suresh spoke about rural development in the last decade, Chartered Accountant Sharath Muddoorkar spoke about economic development, Nandan Keerthi, Founder and CEO of Australia-based ‘Classe365’ shared insights on the facilities available for NRIs in the last decade.  

Convener of ‘Assertive Hindu’ Shivakumar, Prem Narayan, Arun Kumar and others were present on the occasion. 

