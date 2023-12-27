Dejected over neighbours harassment to marry, teacher ends life
December 27, 2023

Bettadapura: Following alleged harassment from a neighbour youth and his mother, who were pestering her for marriage and also for spreading rumours about her, a guest teacher committed suicide by hanging self at Nandipura village in Periyapatna taluk  on Dec. 24.

While the deceased is Roopa (26), a MA, B.Ed graduate who was working as a guest teacher at Karnataka Public School in Ravandur, the accused are her neighbours N.K. Karthik and his mother Rathnamma.

Karthik had offered a marriage proposal to Roopa which she had rejected. On Oct. 22, a youth from  Konanur, who had got engaged to Roopa had come to her house during which Karthik and Rathnamma came to the house and told the youth that Roopa was in love with Karthik and demanded that Roopa be given in marriage to Karthik.

On Dec. 24 afternoon, Karthik and Rathnamma, who again came to Roopa’s house when her family members had gone out, had a wordy duel  with her over the same issue.

Depressed over this, Roopa, who purportedly wrote a death note, kept the letter in her vanity bag and committed suicide by hanging self at the house.

Roopa’s father Halaiah, lodged a complaint on De. 25 and Bettadapura Police Station.

Police are investigating   the case.

