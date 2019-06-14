Parliament session from June 17 to July 26; Budget on July 5
New Delhi:  The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5.

Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on June 16 at 11 am. Later in the evening BJP Parliamentary Executive meeting will take place during which NDA partners will discuss the strategy to be adopted.

The first two days of the session will be devoted to swearing-in of the newly-elected MPs while the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 19.

The President’s address to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take place on June 20. The economic survey will be tabled on July  4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. The session will have a total of 30 sittings.

It will be the first budget of the Modi Government in its second term and will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by the by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Feb. 1.

