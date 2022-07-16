Pavement traps

July 16, 2022

Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned regarding the missing slabs on the pavement of KRS road, between the Medical College Ladies Hostel and the CFTRI. It is waiting to trap and maim some pedestrian, if not kill him, unless the authorities take action to cover them immediately.

– Thomas K. Mathai, Mysuru, 21.6.2022

