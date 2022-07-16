Pavement traps
Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned regarding the missing slabs on the pavement of KRS road, between the Medical College Ladies Hostel and the CFTRI. It is waiting to trap and maim some pedestrian, if not kill him, unless the authorities take action to cover them immediately.

– Thomas K. Mathai, Mysuru, 21.6.2022

  1. Aggrieved Citizen says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:33 pm

    One has to take a stroll on ring road from Columbia Asia Junction towards Sathgalli Bus Depot. It is the same case missing pavement slabs along with TMT rods projecting outwards. MUDA seems to be in deep slumber whether it is road maintenance, vacant site cleaning, open manholes in area which still do not come under corporation limits, unauthorised shops on main roads. High time they show some integrity towards their highly SECURE Govt. jobs.

