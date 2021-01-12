Peel-off Parade for Women Police Constables held

January 12, 2021

Out of 242 probationers, 2 are Engineering Graduates, 26 Post-Graduates and 181 Graduates

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 242 Women Police Constable probationers passed out at the Peel-off Parade of the 5th batch of Civil Police Constables (women), Railways and KSISF (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) of Police Training School (PTS), Mysuru and 2nd batch of Civil Police Constables (women) of Temporary Police Training School (TPTS), Mysuru, held at CAR Grounds here this morning.

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, IGP and Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru, Director, Vipul Kumar said it is a matter of pride that Karnataka Police have a special place in the country for its service to society.

Noting that the passed out Women Police Constables are now very much part of the State’s Police force, he said that Women Police constitute 20 to 25 percent of Karnataka Police force, which is far bigger when compared to other States.

Asserting that training is a continuous process, Vipul Kumar said that the life of a Policeman or a Policewoman may become different after joining the Police force and every personnel in the force should keep on learning the nuances of the Department continuously.

Maintaining that Police duty is a great service to society, the KPA Director said that it is a proud moment for women as a Woman Commander has led today’s parade.

“Perhaps for the first time in the State, a Woman Commander has led the Parade. Leadership starts from day one of joining the Police force and more women should develop good leadership qualities and skills,” Vipul Kumar said.

Reflecting on the role of the Police post the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic last year, he contended that the service rendered by the Police during this crisis is a remarkable one.

Calling upon the passed out probationers to concentrate on maintaining their health too apart from their duties, he stressed on the need for all Police personnel to stay fit always, both mentally and physically.

Vipul Kumar also asked the parents of the Police personnel to extend full co-operation to their wards in their departmental duties and family life.

The event also featured General Salute, Review Order, Slow March and Quick March, carrying of National and Police Flags, administration of oath, prize distribution etc.

Basavva Vaggar of PTS was the Commander and T.S. Kusuma of CAR was the Assistant Commander of the Peel-off Parade.

Mysuru City Police Commi-ssioner Dr. Chandragupta was the guest of honour. SP C.B. Ryshyanth, DCP(L&O) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, PTS Principal Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, CAR DCP and TPTS Principal Shivaraju and others were present.

Mysore Akashavani staff Manjunath and Police Constable Nandini compered.

Out of the 242 Women PCs who graduated, 118 were from PTS and 124 from TPTS, Mysuru.

The probationers included two Engineering Graduates (Divyashri, a BE in Electronics and Communication and K.B. Ashwini, a BE in Computer Science), 26 Post-Graduates, 181 Graduates, one Diploma in Nursing and 32 PUC, with the minimum qualification being a pass in PUC. S.K. Bhavani of PTS and M. Anitalakshmi of CAR were declared the Best All-round Probationers, while Umadevi of KSISF was declared the Best Probationer.

In the Rifle Shooting category, H.R. Leelavathi of PTS and Sushma Patagar of CAR bagged the first prize, Safina of PTS and Kavitha Poojari of CAR, second prize and Bhagyashree of PTS and K.T. Akshata of CAR, third prize.

In the Outdoor category, K.Chaitra of PTS and C.R. Mamatha of CAR bagged the first prize, Basavva Vaggar of PTS and T.S. Kusuma of CAR, second prize and B.B. Bhavya of PTS and P. Chaitra of CAR, third prize.