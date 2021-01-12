State received 7.95 lakh vials in first consignment: Dr. K. Sudhakar

January 12, 2021

PM clears Covaxin and Covishield vaccines

Bengaluru: Karnataka received 7.95 lakh vials of Covishield vaccine this afternoon as the first instalment to launch vaccine drive from Jan. 16, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Talking to media persons here this morning, the Minister said that the State has been allotted 13.9 lakh vials of vaccine, of which 7.95 lakh vials arrived in a special flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here. The vaccine would be stored in the Government storage facility near Anand Rao Circle, in Bengaluru. The Union Government has purchased 1.1 crore vials of vaccine at a cost of Rs. 210 per vial. This is the cheapest vaccine available in the world. “Not for sale” is written over the vial to avoid misuse, he added.

Number of beneficiary including Healthcare and frontline staff in Karnataka will be administered vaccine in the first round.

Vaccine being unloaded from a special flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru this morning.

The Health Minister said two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies would be given free of cost to 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Government of India.

As many as 16 lakh Corona Warriors, including Police Personnel, staff of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Home Guards, Safai Karmacharis and Defence Personnel would be covered in the first round of vaccination in the State. “Vaccine will be administered in two doses. After the first dose, next dose should be taken after 28 days. Immunity will develop after 45 days. So, people need to be careful for one-and-a-half months after taking the vaccine,” he noted.

No need for panic

Replying to a question, the Minister said, there is no need for the people to worry about the safety of vaccine since it had undergone a series of clinical trials before it is being administered to general public. The State is fully prepared to kick off vaccination drive and Centre would be supplying additional walk-in freezers soon. In second phase, persons above 50 years of age and other vulnerable groups would be inoculated, he added.