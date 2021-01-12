Steps will be taken to uplift Zoos across State: ZAK Chairman

January 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Steps will be taken for the upliftment of Mysuru Zoo and other Zoos across the State with the co-operation from the Government and public, said Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy.

Pointing out that the ‘Adoption of Animals’ scheme was a huge success at Mysuru Zoo, he said that the adoption scheme has been extended to all Zoos in the State. Mahadevaswamy further said that those intending to adopt birds, animals and reptiles of their choice housed in various Zoos including Mysuru Zoo in the State can do so by paying the annual adoption fee through ‘Zoos of Karnataka’ mobile phone app and added that the adoption scheme was going on at Mysuru Zoo since two decades with more number of people adopting Zoo animals and birds in recent times.

Stating that 806 people have adopted various birds, animals and reptiles housed in Mysuru Zoo last year fetching revenue of Rs. 4 crore, he said that the co-operation of the public should be remembered for their contributions through adoptions when Mysuru Zoo was facing financial crisis following COVID-19 pandemic.

Free Zoo visits extended

Mahadevaswamy said that earlier, there was a provision for those adopting animals at Mysuru Zoo to visit the Zoo for free five times along with four persons accompanying them, which has now been extended to 10 times, he added that those adopting animals by paying Rs. 25,000 and above can visit Zoos in the State 10 times for free.

African Safari planned in Mysuru

Pointing out that Mysuru Zoo is known for housing most number of animals, diversity, cleanliness, nurturing and care-taking besides providing various facilities, ZAK Chairman Mahadevaswamy said that tourists, who come to Mysuru, make it compulsory to visit the Zoo here. He said that Mysuru Zoo would be expanded and there are plans to commence a safari in the lines of African Safari besides stating that discussions in this regard were held at a meeting of the ZAK Administrative Board.

He expressed confidence that with the co-operation from the Government, Zoo would be expanded, more animals and birds would be added and safari would be commenced, which would not only fetch more revenue to the Zoo but would also develop tourism of Mysuru.