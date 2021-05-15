People queue up for RT-PCR testing amid incessant rains in city

May 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The incessant rains triggered by cyclone Tauktae that has been lashing the city since late last night has not dampened the eagerness of people to get themselves tested for the deadly COVID-19 virus as the contagion continues with its devastation, claiming the lives of many.

Fearing that developing common fever, cold, cough, throat pain, body pain etc., are mild symptoms of the deadly pandemic, which is causing great havoc across the country, people were seen rushing to RT-PCR testing centres — both Government and Private — in the city right from the morning. As a result, the RT-PCR and RAT testing centres were dotted with people standing in long queues holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the lashing rains.

Taking note of the consistent rise in the number of people rushing to the Testing Centres, the District Administration recently opened as many as 23 COVID Mitra centres including three big ones across the city and as well as at PHCs (Primary Health Centre) in Taluks, to treat people having mild or asymptomatic symptoms and thus reduce the burden on the Testing Centres.

Anyone developing mild symptoms such as fever, cough and cold, can walk in to the COVID Mitra centre located closer to his or her home, where doctors, after a medical examination will provide treatment based on Triage and prescribe medicines.

However, those with larger symptoms, are sent to the Red Zone, where they will undergo a RAT test and RT-PCR test if needed. If the results turned out to be positive, then the patients will be recommended for home quarantine or hospitalisation, depending upon the severity of the symptoms.

Vaccination drive hit

The incessant rains since late last night has hit COVID vaccination drive in the city as people seemed reluctant to come out for vaccination due to inclement weather. Hardly about 20 people who were eligible only for second dose of vaccination had received their jabs at the PHC on Chamaraja Double road till 12.30 pm today. The Centre was witnessing a constant rush of people since the start of the week. But today, thanks to incessant rains, the scenario at the centre was altogether a different one, with few people visiting the Vaccination Booth.

Picture shows people waiting to undergo RT-PCR test near Dufferin Clock Tower.

Number of COVID testing centres reduced

With the establishment of COVID Mitras, the District Administration has reduced the number of COVID testing centres (both RAT and RT-PCR), which was 33 earlier. Now the city has about 12 testing centres, including the ones at K.R. Hospital, Town Hall, Dufferin Clock Tower (Small Clock Tower), Trauma Centre and District Hospital on KRS road and J.P. Nagar PHC.

But due to the recent change in parameters in testing announced by the Government following the second wave of attack, the District Administration has capped the number of RT-PCR tests at Government testing centres at K.R.Hospital as a measure to filter unnecessary tests on asymptomatic and very mild symptomatic patients.

At Town Hall and Small Clock Tower, only 150 people will be tested every day for free, based on first-come-first-served basis coupled with issuance of tokens.

With the capping, people who seem eager to get themselves tested for COVID as a precautionary and safe measure, started arriving at the centres despite incessant rains. But most of them had to turn back disappointed as the spot issuance of tokens was stopped once the number reached 150.

Meanwhile, most of the private hospitals, which were conducting hundreds of tests for a fee everyday, too have put a cap on the numbers. Although many hospitals had put up boards capping the number at 100, some of them have further reduced this number to 50, citing lack of testing kits.