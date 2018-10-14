Pet Show attracts animal lovers to University Hockey Grounds

Mysuru: With nearly 300 people getting their names registered to showcase their pets at the Pet Show, organised jointly by the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation and Animal Husbandry Department as part of Dasara festivities, more than 21 breeds of dogs, cats and birds took part in the Pet Show held at the Varsity Hockey Grounds this morning.

The Pet Show was inaugurated by District Minister G.T. Devegowda in the presence of Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, MLA L. Nagendra, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha and others.

Pet owners from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru and other place have brought their pets such as German Shepherd, Labrador, Great Dane, Golden Retriever, Pug, Siberian Husky, Pit Bull, English Mastiff, Dachshund, Chihuahua, Beagles, Pomeranian and other breeds, Love Birds, Parakeets, Parrots and Siberian Cats to the day-long Pet Show. Dr. Narendra, Dr. Lokesh from Bengaluru are judging the dogs in adult and puppy categories.

The organisers have provided water and shelter and have set up a veterinary clinic at the venue. Shield and certificate will be distributed to the winners this evening.