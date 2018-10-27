Petroleum tanker train derails throwing rail traffic out of gear on Mysuru-Bengaluru section

Mysuru: Rail traffic on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru section was thrown out of gear as a petrol tanker goods train derailed near B.M. Sri Nagar bridge close to Railway Goods Shed terminal at about 4 pm yesterday.

The petrol tanker train, after unloading petrol at IOC terminal, was on a shunting move towards the track-changing point, when one of the tanker derailed and rammed into an electric pole and control box alongside the track. A major mishap was averted as the tankers were empty, it is learnt.

However, according to eyewitnesses, the tanker derailed after being hit by a wagon when on a shunting move towards the changing point, as the control signal malfunctioned. The Railway officials, who rushed to the spot, set right the derailed tanker. Due to the derailment, thousands of passengers on trains bound for and leaving Mysuru were inconvenienced. Malagudi Express, which was scheduled to reach City Railway Station at 4.30 pm, was late by two hours, while Tipu Express, which was scheduled to arrive in city at 5.30 pm, reached at 6.45 pm and Mysuru-bound Jaipur-Mysuru Express was late by more than 90 minutes.

Chamarajanagar-Mysuru-Trupati train, which was scheduled to leave the city at 5 pm, departed at 6.55 pm, while Tuticorin Express left at 7.20 pm instead of 6.05 pm, Hampi Express left an hour late at 8 pm and Mysuru-Bengaluru-Talaguppa train, scheduled to leave at 7.45 pm, departed at 8.15 pm. The petrol tanker derailment on Mysuru-B’luru section had a cascading effect on Mysuru-Ch’nagar trains, as a Mysuru-bound train from Ch’nagar was stopped at Ashokapuram Railway Station for more than an hour.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore