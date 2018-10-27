CM at 34th Dy.SP Passing Out Parade

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) called upon the fresh batch of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) probationers not to knock at any politician’s door for plum postings or transfers.

He was speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour and inspecting the Parade at the 34th Probationary Dy.SP and First Batch of Assistant Jail Superintendent Passing Out Parade at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Grounds in Nazarbad here this morning.

He said that since they had taken an oath to uphold the law and discharge their duties fearlessly with honesty and integrity, they need not fear anyone.

“If you are true to your profession no government or politician can trouble you. Governments will come and go and even the Chief Ministers are no exception to this truth. You are here for the next 30 to 35 years. Hence you must not become victims to any allurements,” the CM said.

The responsibility of maintaining peace and order in the society rests more with the Police than with elected representatives. “However, we are all like members of one family. So, the Government and the officers must work in tandem to maintain peace in society,” he said.

Auradkar panel report

The CM said that he had taken steps to implement the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee Report which had recommended hike in salaries and other benefits for Police personnel.

He said that it was the responsibility of Police Officers to fight against anti-social elements and prevent unlawful activities. “As long as I am there I will see to it that those who work without fear or favour will get my full support,” he added.

Colourful Parade

In all, there were 36 probationary Dy.SPs and five Assistant Jail Superintendents who participated in the Parade. The impressive and colourful Parade was led by N. Chandankumar. There were eight platoons that participated in the Parade.

The officers who led the platoons are Chandankumar Neelakant, Prakash Panajira, Prithivi M. Jayaram, Venkatesh Huggibandi, Dr. A.R. Sumeeth, Manoj Kumar Eregowda, G. Anusha and Thippeswamy Mahantappa.

Prizes were also distributed to the winners of various competitions. Venkatesh (Best Rifle Firing in SLR Firing), A.R. Sumeeth (Best Revolver Firing), N. Chandankumar, Home Minister’s Cup (Best Indoor), M.J. Pruthvi (Best Lady Outdoor), M.E. Manoj Kumar, DG and IGP Cup (Best Outdoor), G. Anusha, Home Minister’s Trophy (Best Lady Probationer) and N. Chandan Kumar Chief Minister’s Cup (All Round Best Probationer).

IGP and KPA Director Vipul Kumar welcomed and presented a report. Later, there was the March Past (slow and quick), Peel of Parade and Band Show.

DG and IGP Neelamani N. Raju, DGP (Training) Padam Kumar Garg, ADGP and Inspector General of Prisons N.S. Megharikh and IGP (Training) S. Ravi were present on the dais.

The other dignitaries included MLA Tanveer Sait, IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra, Latha Sharath Chandra, KPA Deputy Director Vamshi Krishna, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Dr. A.S. Rao, SP Amit Singh and Police Training School Principal Dharanidevi Malagatti.

Melee after function

The parents and family members of probationers were falling over one another to take photographs and selfies on their mobile phones which resulted in a melee. The Police had to intervene to restore order.

