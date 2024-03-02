Six probationary Dy.SPs pass out from KPA

March 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Passing Out Parade of the 38th batch of six Probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SP-Civil) and Deputy Superintendents of Excise, was held at the new auditorium of Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in city this morning.

The probationary Dy.SPs, who underwent training, are Vijayakranti, Geetha Patil and Murthuja Khadri (Civil) and B. Harsharaj, T. Keerthi Kumar and Santosha Modagi (Excise).

ADGP (Training) Alok Kumar, who was chief guest at the passing out parade, received the guard of honour. Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that IPS, KSPS or KSEPS were service oriented and the Probationary Officers should work for the betterment of public safety.

Picture shows Probationary Dy.SP (Civil) Vijayakranti receiving the CM’s Sword from ADGP (Training) Alok Kumar during the passing out ceremony at KPA in city this morning as others look on.

Pointing out that KPA has provided training for everyone, he said that every Police Officer should work without getting a black mark during their service. Physical and mental fitness is the key for efficient work, he opined.

Prizes: Probationary Dy.SP (Civil) Vijayakranti bagged prizes in Best Firing, Best Outdoor Probationer and Best Indoor Probationer. She was awarded with DG&IG Cup, Chief Minister’s trophy, CM’s Sword and DG&IG baton.

Retired DG&IGP Garudachar gave away the cash prizes. KPA Director Lokesh B. Jagalasar, KPA Dy. Director N. Niranjana Raj Urs, Asst. Directors T. Kumar & M. Shivashankar were present.