Ph.D Awardees

August 21, 2020

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has awarded Ph.D in Computer and Information Sciences to K.S. Gururaj for his thesis ‘Design of an Effective and Secured Cloud based Online Statistical Analysis of Voting System’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. K. Thippeswamy.

The University of Mysore has awarded Ph.D in Economics to P. Ravishankara for his thesis ‘An Economic Analysis of Energy Security and efficiency in Agricultural Sector in Karnataka,’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. G.S. Premakumara.