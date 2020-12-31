Ph.D awardees

December 31, 2020

The University of Mysore (UoM) awarded Ph.D in Chemistry to Saurav Ramesh Nayak for his thesis ‘Modification of Carbon-based nanomaterials and their anti-corrosion and photocatalytic applications’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. K.N. Mohana.

The UoM has awarded Ph.D in Gandhian Studies to N. Rangaswamy for his thesis ‘Gandhijiyavara Drushtiyalli Moulyaadarita Shikshana – Ondu Vimarshatmaka Adhyayana’ [Guide: Dr. M. Ramachandra].

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has awarded Ph.D in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology to M. Usha for her thesis ‘Immediate effects of comprehensive vocal care module among primary school teachers with self-perceived voice handicap’ [Guide: Dr. Jayashree S. Bhat]