Ph.D awardees

October 11, 2021

V. Kavitha Raj has been awarded Ph.D in Life Science by the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) for her thesis ‘Studies on the effect of bioactive molecule(s) from Boerhaavia diffusa (Sanadhika) on neuroinflammation’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. J.R. Kumar.

S.B. Manojkumar has been awarded Ph.D in Electronics by the University of Mysore (UoM) for his thesis ‘Analysis of fundus images for early detection of diabetic retinopathy’ [Guide: Dr. H.S. Sheshadri].