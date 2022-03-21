Ph.D awardees

March 21, 2022

N. Sowmya has been awarded Ph.D (Vidyavaridhi) in Vedanta Faculty by the Karnataka Sanskrit University, Bengaluru, for her thesis ‘Shakti Vishishtadvaitha Siddanthanusarena Sri Basaveshwara Vachaneshu Prathipaditasya Shatsthalatatvasya Adhyayanam’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. K.M. Mahadevaiah.

Nasreen Fathima has been awarded Ph.D in Computer and Information Sciences by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, for her thesis titled ‘Designing an Optimal Computational Framework for Authentication and Secure Communication Between Devices to Gateway in Internet of Things’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. Reshma Banu.

S.R. Yashas has been awarded Ph.D in Environmental Science by JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) for his thesis ‘Designing and applications of photo / electrocatalysis for the treatment of contaminants of emerging concern in water’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. H.P. Shivaraju.