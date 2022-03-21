In Briefs

Ph.D awardees

March 21, 2022

N. Sowmya has been awarded Ph.D (Vidyavaridhi) in Vedanta Faculty by the Karnataka Sanskrit University, Bengaluru, for her thesis ‘Shakti Vishishtadvaitha Siddanthanusarena Sri Basaveshwara Vachaneshu Prathipaditasya Shatsthalatatvasya Adhyayanam’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. K.M. Mahadevaiah.

Nasreen Fathima has been awarded Ph.D in Computer and Information Sciences by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, for her thesis titled ‘Designing an Optimal Computational Framework for Authentication and Secure Communication Between Devices to Gateway in Internet of Things’ submitted under the guidance of Dr.  Reshma Banu.

S.R. Yashas has been awarded Ph.D in Environmental Science by JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS  AHER) for his thesis ‘Designing and applications of photo / electrocatalysis for the treatment of contaminants of emerging concern in water’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. H.P. Shivaraju.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching