January 30, 2023

K.V. Kiran Kumar has been awarded Ph.D in Genetics by the University of Mysore (UoM) for his thesis ‘Evaluation on Antiageing Property of Bioactive Compounds of Asparagus racemosus in Drosophila melanogaster’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. J.S. Ashadevi.

B.N. Anantha Kumar has been awarded Ph.D in Physics by the UoM for his thesis ‘Studies on Simulation of Physical Parameters Using Single Crystal Data of Some Organic Compounds’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. J. Mahadeva.