Picture Perfect: Mysuru lensman’s Nishane Aane click wins Rs. 1 lakh Dasara Photography Award

March 6, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: G.S. Babu, a professional photographer from city, has won the Dasara photography competition organised for the first time by the Department of Tourism during Mysuru Dasara-2019

Babu has won a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The Department had invited photographs from passionate photographers and as many as 164 photographs were submitted by 55 photographers clicked during the 10-day Dasara. Each photographer could submit three photos. 

The Directorate of Tourism and Youth Photographic Society, Bengaluru, selected Babu as the winner. Babu, a resident of Saraswathipuram, had submitted three photographs and the photo of three Dasara elephants (Nishane Aane) passing through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle won the award. The photo was clicked just as the procession began and after the VVIPs performed  Nandi Dhwaja Puja on Oct. 8. He received a cheque for Rs. 1 lakh from Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar. 

 G.S. Babu (right), professional photographer, seen receiving a cheque for Rs. 1 lakh from Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, an elated Babu said that he had never expected the award. “Since it was a competition held for the first time, I had submitted the entries. It is indeed a proud moment,” he said. 

Describing the photograph, Babu said that he did a lot of homework to click the photo. “Thousands of people had descended on city on that day. I wanted to be away from the crowd and as I got ready to click the Nishane Elephants, the clouds had formed a perfect background and the dome of Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle was shining like gold. The caparisoned elephants, the shining golden dome, a crowd-less place and the hovering clouds made a perfect scene and a perfect photo-op,” he said. 

Babu has been a lensman since 1992. “Photography is my passion, profession and life. It has given me everything. I also conduct classes for passionate photographers since 2008. I always take photos in different angles and study the weather, lighting and background before putting my camera to work,” he revealed. 

Babu has received many awards in the past including Karnataka Chaaya Ratna Award-2013 and Chaaya Seva Rathna Award-2014. He also has got an appreciation letter and a memento from Hollywood Photographers in 2015.

