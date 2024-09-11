Pigeons continue to be fed near Mysore Palace

September 11, 2024

Sir,

Pigeons are no longer symbols of peace and love. Due to their prolific breeding, the damage they cause to monuments and statues with their droppings, their tendency to out-compete other birds and the respiratory problems their droppings can cause, many cities around the world are discouraging people from feeding them.

In Mysuru, local authorities have banned feeding pigeons near the world-famous Mysore Palace to protect the priceless monument, which attracts more visitors than even the Taj Mahal. Despite the ban, some individuals continue to spread grains for the birds in the early morning hours.

A sign displaying the order is yet to be installed at the spot. Also no personnel are stationed at the site to prevent people from feeding the pigeons. Authorities should address this issue at the earliest.

—P.L. Jothindra, Ramakrishnanagar, 6.9.2024

