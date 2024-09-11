Pigeons continue to be fed near Mysore Palace
Voice of The Reader

Pigeons continue to be fed near Mysore Palace

September 11, 2024

Sir,

Pigeons are no longer symbols of peace and love. Due to their prolific breeding, the damage they cause to monuments and statues with their droppings, their tendency to out-compete other birds and the respiratory problems their droppings can cause, many cities around the world are discouraging people from feeding them.

In Mysuru, local authorities have banned feeding pigeons near the world-famous Mysore Palace to protect the priceless monument, which attracts more visitors than even the Taj Mahal. Despite the ban, some individuals continue to spread grains for the birds in the early morning hours.

A sign displaying the order is yet to be installed at the spot. Also no personnel are stationed at the site to prevent people from feeding the pigeons. Authorities should address this issue at the earliest.

—P.L. Jothindra, Ramakrishnanagar, 6.9.2024

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching