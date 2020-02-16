Platinum Philoyatra

February 16, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Establishing the University of Mysore by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1916, the eighth oldest University in India, became the cornerstone for series of educational facilities in Mysore. Thanks to the academic philanthropy of the then Bishop of Mysore, Rt. Rev. Rene Feuga, who renounced his Mansion to house St. Philomena’s College which started in June 1946 during the pre-independent era. The first private Science Degree College in the erstwhile Mysore State, St. Philomena’s College, is all set to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee.

The College, over a period of past 74 years, has made rapid strides introducing many new programmes in Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Administration, Computer Applications, Social Work, Tourism and Hotel Management, Vocational Programme etc. It has a separate PG & Research Centre offering 14 PG courses in Science, Arts and Commerce. The College offers Ph.Ds in four Departments and good number of diploma and certificate programmes.

Besides its imposing buildings and beautiful campus, the true glory of St. Philomena’s lies in the achievements of its students and faculty. The College has produced many educationists, scientists, artists, bureaucrats and professionals who have carried forward the torch of learning and social concern lit in their alma mater.

In recognition of its contribution to the field of higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) declared St. Philos as a ‘College with Potential for Excellence’ in the year 2010. The college attained autonomous status in 2011. From 1.4.2015, UGC has recognised St. Philomena’s as ‘College of Excellence’. The College had a rare privilege of receiving the then President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, in 2007 for its Diamond Jubilee fete.

Rt. Rev. Rene Feuga

The vast green campus, heritage structures, well-equipped Laboratories, Museums, Language Lab, AV studio, Digital Library and state-of-the-art indoor stadium, outdoor stadium and gymnasium enhance the richness of experiential learning of students resulting in holistic development. St. Philomena’s Colege is verily a global village with students from 19 different States of India and from many countries across the globe.

Being an autonomous institution with UGC recognition as College of Excellence, St. Philomena’s is looking forward to exciting prospects — framing its own challenging and relevant syllabi, conducting its own exams, including extra-curricular activities in the overall student assessment, offering a wide range of options in the curriculum under CBCS pattern with horizontal and vertical mobility, making the college socially relevant and shaping Philomenites as men and women who can hold their heads high and be change-makers in society anywhere in the world.

As the College races past many a milestone in its 74 years sojourn, with a clear vision and renewed mission, it is gearing itself to become a University or at least a Degree Awarding College, in the near future.

Now, at the threshold of the Platinum Jubilee of the College (2020-2021), the Management and the other stakeholders remember with gratitude the noble founding fathers, great and dedicated teachers, Principals, administrators, illustrious students, concerned parents and alumni, international partners, media friends, well-wishers and the members of public for their love and support all through these years in making St. Philomena’s what it is today.